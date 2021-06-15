Rules on trans students draw dozens to Floyd school's meeting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday, almost 70 people packed a Floyd County school board meeting. The crowd was split over new rules, handed down by the state, governing trans students in the classroom and after-school activities.

The crowd was so large, the meeting had to be moved at the last minute from the board’s usual headquarters to the auditorium at Floyd County High School.

The surge in attendance was driven by parents and students. Recent meetings of concerned citizens over the commonwealth’s “Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools” convinced people to show up in favor of and against the rules.

Every district in the Commonwealth is required to pass a version of the “model policies,” which were drawn up by the Virginia Department of Education after a vote in the General Assembly last year. The policies include a long list of rules, including when districts should use a transgender student’s chosen name, allow students to participate in sports, and use restrooms and locker rooms according to their gender identities.

“We want all of our children to have their needs met,” said Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler after the meeting.

According to Wheeler, Floyd County Schools is already in compliance with the model policies.

“We already had existing policies in effect that are in line with the model policies and the code of Virginia,” he said.

During Monday’s meeting, tensions occasionally ran high. The crowd was almost evenly split between those supporting and opposing the policies.

“So many of my friends struggle with self harm, and suicidal thoughts because of what other students have said to them,” said Jovie Jeppson, who identified herself as a rising 9th grader at FCHS, and who believes the policies are important. She said she has several trans friends who were afraid to attend Monday’s meeting.

Parents and community members who supported the policies cited their own experiences with LGBT youth.

“As the model policy states, it’s our duty to nurture,” said one man, Russel Williams.

Those opposed to the policies raised a laundry list of concerns, including how this will impact single-sex athletics, and concerns of possible “sexual abuse” if students are allowed to use the bathroom or locker room of their chosen gender.

“I’m afraid that this mandate from the state of Virginia is driving a wedge between parent and child,” said one meeting attendee.

The meeting also turned into an impromptu campaign stop for the two candidates running for the 7th district seat in the House of Delegates.

Republican nominee Marie March addressed the board, decrying potential “victimization” of female students.

“The only solution to this is school choice,” she said.

Democratic nominee Derek Kitts fired back later that “now is not the time to defund education.”

“This is about schools,” he said. “This is about keeping the money in our community.”

The board had no plans to address the model policies Monday, and chose not to respond to the crowd during the board members’ comment period.

Superintendent Wheeler said the district has no plans to adjust its rules on trans students, and “at this point, we’re listening to the community.”

Floyd County isn’t the first place to draw crowds at a school board meeting because of the model policies. Parents and community members also packed several recent meetings in Pulaski County.

