Richmond Schools reminds families to turn in computers, hot spots

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is collecting all technology devices that families borrowed for the school year.

All devices including Chromebooks, hotspots, tablets and laptops, will need to be collected after June 17, unless students are attending summer school.

Devices can be dropped off at any school site.

