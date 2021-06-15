Richmond Schools reminds families to turn in computers, hot spots
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is collecting all technology devices that families borrowed for the school year.
All devices including Chromebooks, hotspots, tablets and laptops, will need to be collected after June 17, unless students are attending summer school.
Devices can be dropped off at any school site.
