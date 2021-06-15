RPS opens new community hub at Cardinal Elementary School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools, or RPS, has opened its latest community hub space, benefiting families in Southside Richmond.

The hub at Cardinal Elementary School marks the school system’s fourth community location, each equipped with family liaisons. These “neighborhood experts” help improve attendance, share important information and provide engagement opportunities, according to a release from RPS.

Liaisons in the Cardinal Hub are bilingual and able to assist English and Spanish-speaking families.

After the district is finished, community hub spaces will be located in each region of the city, aligned with the RPS Community Hub model.

More information on RPS’ community hubs can be found here.

The hub will open on Wednesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at 1745 Catalina Drive.

