Roanoke man sentenced to 42 years for 2018 murders

Dominic Townes (circa 2019) was sentenced June 14, 2021 for the 2018 murders of two men.
Dominic Townes (circa 2019) was sentenced June 14, 2021 for the 2018 murders of two men.
By Sarah Irby
Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was sentenced Monday to more than four decades in prison following the 2018 murders of two men.

Dominic Townes was sentenced in Roanoke Circuit Court to two 17-year terms for each of the men he killed, as well as an additional eight years for using a gun to commit the crimes.

Townes was found guilty in July 2019 for the second-degree murders of 37-year-old Travis Turnage and 42-year-old Jacob Sallah October 30, 2018. The incident happened in Roanoke in the 600 block of Hanover Avenue. Townes was taken into custody the next day.

Townes’ sentencing was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The daughters of both victims testified during his sentencing Monday. The jury had recommended the 42-year sentence, which falls within the state’s sentencing guidelines of 28-47 years.

