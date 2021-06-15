Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Radford University will require COVID vaccinations for students this fall

A spokeswoman for the university told news outlets that the student was a freshman from...
A spokeswoman for the university told news outlets that the student was a freshman from Culpeper, Virginia.(Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University will require students attending in-person classes and activities this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students enrolled in a fully online program are not subject to the requirement.

The university says there is also an exemption process for those who have medical or religious reasons for not getting the vaccine.

New and returning students have to provide vaccine documentation by August 2.

Click here to read the message sent to campus Tuesday.

Click here to read the message for Radford University Carilion.

Virginia Tech made a similar announcement last week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Charles Richardson, IV.
Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle
Police: Death investigation underway in Petersburg
Ollie Lankford
Police: Man charged in stabbing that killed one, injured another in Prince George County
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

Thousands of Henrico seniors will walk across the stage at Richmond Raceway this week to...
‘It means everything to me’: Henrico schools hold in-person graduations
Dream Lab
Lakemont Elementary School in Petersburg unveils ‘Dream Lab’ music studio
A school bus in Richmond.
RPS opens new community hub at Cardinal Elementary School
Mrs. C honored with a $10,000 check
Chester bus driver of 20 years honored with $10,000 check