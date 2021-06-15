Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forcing emergency c-section to deliver baby four months premature

By Jon Shirek
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WXIA) - A Georgia woman and her newborn are basking in the show of support from her community after she was the victim of a shocking attack earlier this month.

Valerie Kasper remembers every detail of the attack that happened in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven.

“It’s in my head, and I’m constantly seeing it,” Kasper said from the hospital.

She was five months pregnant and walking with her 3-year-old son Benjamin when the attack occurred.

Police accuse Christopher Jones of attacking Kasper by stabbing her in her back and stomach. He has since been arrested.

Kasper’s wounds were so severe that doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to deliver Benjamin’s brother, Theodore, four months premature.

“It’s amazing to me that I got stabbed four times and nothing was destroyed,” Kasper said. “He didn’t hit the baby. He didn’t hit the womb at all. It’s just a miracle.”

Kasper praised police officers for their actions following the stabbing.

“It’s a huge relief that monster is not on the street doing this to other pregnant women walking with their 3-year-olds,” Kasper said.

Her newborn is getting stronger as the family has received support from people donating to online fundraisers.

“It’s unbelievable. It makes me really feel grateful for every moment of my life now,” Kasper said. “Not that I was ungrateful before, but perhaps we take life for granted in moments.”

Kasper expects to leave the hospital soon, but her newborn son will remain in intensive care.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Charles Richardson, IV.
Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle
Police: Death investigation underway in Petersburg
Ollie Lankford
Police: Man charged in stabbing that killed one, injured another in Prince George County
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists tamp down race controversy, await election
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Military defends Jan. 6 response as House steps up probes
Thousands of Henrico seniors will walk across the stage at Richmond Raceway this week to...
‘It means everything to me’: Henrico schools hold in-person graduations
A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting