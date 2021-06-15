Healthcare Pros
Police investigating after 2 teen girls shot, one fatally

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a 14-year-old girl is dead and a 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Portsmouth.

Police in that city said in news release on Sunday that they’re searching for two people of interest.

The shooting occurred early Saturday evening. The two girls were found found with life-threatening gunshot wounds following a 911 call.

Both were taken to hospitals. The 14-year-old, Jada McNiell of Chesapeake, died from her injuries.

The 15-year-old remained in critical condition on Sunday.

Police said that detectives have surveillance photos of two unknown individuals who are considered persons of interest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

