Over 1,000 Food Lion stores hosting open interviews
Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,000 Food Lion locations are hosting open interviews on Wednesday.
Each of the stores will hold interviews on June 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Applicants can meet with a member of store leadership to discuss available opportunities.
Available positions vary by store, but most locations have a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions open. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.
A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at this link.
Candidates unable to attend the hiring event can also apply for a position through this link.
