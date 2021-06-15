Healthcare Pros
Over 1,000 Food Lion stores hosting open interviews

Front of Food Lion store
Front of Food Lion store(Source: Food Lion)
By Hannah Eason
Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,000 Food Lion locations are hosting open interviews on Wednesday.

Each of the stores will hold interviews on June 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Applicants can meet with a member of store leadership to discuss available opportunities.

Available positions vary by store, but most locations have a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions open. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.

A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at this link.

Candidates unable to attend the hiring event can also apply for a position through this link.

