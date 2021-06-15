Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Omaha parents introduce quadruplets

By Brian Mastre
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The joy of bringing life into the world was times four for this Omaha couple.

6 News met the lastest quadruplets. Luca is the oldest, followed by the only girl, Julianna. Then there’s Barrett and finally the youngest of the four, Tychus. He was born five minutes after his older brother at the Methodist Women’s Hospital.

Their parents are Joseph and Marie Sawaged. They say it took them nearly five years to reach this point, after multiple fertility treatments.

The quads were born on April 30th and all went home at different times. Luca, the oldest, left the hospital last on June 4.

“A lot of people ask how hard is it? I can’t tell you. I’ve never had one baby. To me, this is my normal hard. I don’t know the difference between having one or four babies,” Maria Sawaged said.

The quads were born two months early. They ranged from 2 pounds, 12 ounces to 3 pounds, 11 ounces.

The parent says they reached out to others who have multiples for advice. They learned best practices for feeding and that they don’t have to buy four of everything.

Congratulations!

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies
Charles Richardson, IV.
Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle

Latest News

United States' Townley Haas checks his time after a men's 200-meter freestyle heat during the...
Henrico’s Haas qualifies for second Olympics
A group practices stand up paddleboard yoga on the James with Waterfront RVA.
Richmonders soak in the great weather at Belle Isle Tuesday
Police lights
Feds to cooperate in Virginia case against Park Police cops
Eunice Haigler began organizing Juneteenth events before many people in Virginia were talking...
Stafford County woman indirectly helped shape Juneteenth into state holiday
Virginia woman indirectly helped shape Juneteenth into state holiday
Virginia woman indirectly helped shape Juneteenth into state holiday