No injuries reported in heavy business fire

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Crews say no injuries were reported in a heavy business fire in Spotsylvania County.

The fire occurred on Loren Drive.

Everyone who was in the structure made it out safely.

Crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread to the tire storage area of the building, which could have posed a severe environmental impact.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

