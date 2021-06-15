News to Know for June 15: Casino plan approved; UVA baseball to College World Series; Mostly to partly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories before you head out the door!

Gorgeous weather is ahead for the next several days with low humidity and comfortable temperatures!

After a pre dawn shower or thundershower. Mostly to partly sunny.

Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Richmond is one step closer to bringing a casino and resort to the Southside after the city council voted to approve the operator and site for Urban ONE Casino + Resort.

All but one city council member, Katherine Jordan, voted in favor of moving the casino forward.

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One casino bid, in an industrial area off Commerce Road. (City of Richmond)

The project touts a multi-story upscale hotel, a concert venue and a television production studio, as well as more than 1,300 jobs. It would be housed at the former Phillip Morris operations center at Walmsley and Commerce.

There are a few more steps but the measure is ultimately expected to head to the ballot box in November. That’s when Richmonders will vote yes or no.

An outside probe into how Virginia’s government watchdog agency conducted an investigation of a controversial parole decision found no inappropriate outside interference and concluded that the lead investigator was likely “impaired by personal bias.”

The findings came Monday in a 65-page report prepared by a law firm at the request of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, which funded the work this spring.

The report was essentially an investigation of an investigation into the highest-profile part of a long-running, bitter and mostly partisan dispute over the work of the state parole board.

UVA heads to the College World Series for the fifth time in program history, all since 2009.

Kyle Teel celebrates his grand slam in the 7th inning (James Motter | UVA Athletics)

The Cavaliers also improve to 6-0 in elimination games during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Virginia will open up its World Series schedule on Saturday against Tennessee in Omaha.

Monday, Rockwood Vaccination Center was opened by the Virginia Department of Health’s Chesterfield Health District at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.

Governor Cooper announces new vaccine incentive program (WECT)

The fixed vaccination center, which is located in a former Big Lots store in the Rockwood Shopping Center, will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for people 18 or older.

Chesterfield County will be holding a meeting on the county’s budget and management department.

Chesterfield County (Chesterfield County)

After a short presentation, residents will be able to ask questions.

The discussion will be live-streamed on the Chesterfield County Facebook page.

The Virginia Department of Education will be hosting a virtual institute with a two-day statewide conference about teaching African-American history.

Governor Northam will be providing opening remarks at the Education Equity Summer Institute.

In just three days, more than 30,000 students will start Camp CMS. (WBTV)

Education leaders are set to discuss implementing the state’s new elective course in African-American history for high school students that will launch this fall.

Richmond Public Schools is collecting all technology devices that families borrowed for the school year.

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020. (Richmond Public Schools)

All devices including Chromebooks, hotspots, tablets and laptops, will need to be collected after June 17, unless students are attending summer school.

Devices can be dropped off at any school site.

L.O.L. Surprise!™ will be hosting their hologram concert tour, called “Live – Calling All B.B’s”, at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond.

L.O.L. Surprise! (L.O.L. Surprise! Website)

Tickets go on sale starting June 15 at 10 a.m. to June 17 at 10 p.m.

The show will be held at Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 31.

For ticket information, click here.

