More than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia the past week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases and 73 additional deaths in the past week.

The health department confirmed 981 new COVID-19 cases between June 8 and June 14, and the positivity rate is currently 1.7%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

The commonwealth has now reported 677,812 total COVID-19 cases and 11,328 deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 30,208 patients have been hospitalized.

VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. There are a total of 3,654 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 77,094 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 7,568,101 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 28,204 cases, 1,012 hospitalizations, 448 deaths

Henrico: 25,617 cases, 1,094 hospitalizations, 626 deaths

Richmond: 17,131 cases, 824 hospitalizations, 271 deaths

Hanover: 8,221 cases, 289 hospitalizations, 166 deaths

Petersburg: 3,936 cases, 171 hospitalizations, 88 deaths

Goochland: 1,469 cases, 53 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

As of June 15, at least 4,868,858 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine, with 4,083,891 people being fully vaccinated - that’s 47.8% of the state’s population.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Data is reported by the Virginia Department of Health once per day. See the full summary at this link.

