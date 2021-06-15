Healthcare Pros
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting

Richmond police vehicle
Richmond police vehicle((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man died at the hospital due to his injuries following a shooting in Richmond.

Richmond officers were called around 3:42 p.m. to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man on the curb of the roadway with an “apparent gunshot wound.”

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

