Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, guest Robert Randolph coming to Dominion Energy Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The five-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is hitting the Dominion Energy Center’s stage alongside guest Robert Randolph.

The Blues guitarist will play in Richmond on Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“People have been asking us to do a live concert video forever, for decades,” Shepherd said. “We’ve been working so much focusing on studio recordings. But I’ve been hearing the call from the fans for many years now.”

In the last 10 years, Shepherd has released four studio albums, won several awards and toured the world several times.

Shepherd had six No. 1 rock tracks and many top ten songs, but no show would be complete without “Blue on Black” from the bands second album. It spent 42 weeks on the US Billboard Rock Charts, winning the Rock Track of the Year.

“That’s the song that we cannot, not walk out onto the stage and play,” says the Louisiana guitarist. “I’ve been playing that song for more than 20 years, and I still enjoy playing it. As a songwriter it’s the song that you hope you can write. It’s a timeless song that doesn’t really seem to age.”

The concert will take place in the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre at 600 East Grace Street. Tickets go on sale at this link on June 18.

