Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, guest Robert Randolph coming to Dominion Energy Center

Kenny Wayne Shepherd performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6,...
Kenny Wayne Shepherd performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The five-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is hitting the Dominion Energy Center’s stage alongside guest Robert Randolph.

The Blues guitarist will play in Richmond on Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“People have been asking us to do a live concert video forever, for decades,” Shepherd said. “We’ve been working so much focusing on studio recordings. But I’ve been hearing the call from the fans for many years now.”

In the last 10 years, Shepherd has released four studio albums, won several awards and toured the world several times.

Shepherd had six No. 1 rock tracks and many top ten songs, but no show would be complete without “Blue on Black” from the bands second album. It spent 42 weeks on the US Billboard Rock Charts, winning the Rock Track of the Year.

“That’s the song that we cannot, not walk out onto the stage and play,” says the Louisiana guitarist. “I’ve been playing that song for more than 20 years, and I still enjoy playing it. As a songwriter it’s the song that you hope you can write. It’s a timeless song that doesn’t really seem to age.”

The concert will take place in the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre at 600 East Grace Street. Tickets go on sale at this link on June 18.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Charles Richardson, IV.
Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle
Police: Death investigation underway in Petersburg
Ollie Lankford
Police: Man charged in stabbing that killed one, injured another in Prince George County
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

Thousands of Henrico seniors will walk across the stage at Richmond Raceway this week to...
‘It means everything to me’: Henrico schools hold in-person graduations
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting
A Richmond family helps a handicapped neighbor.
‘They want to make sure I’m doing good’: Richmond family helps handicapped neighbor
A year after a viral photo of two young ballerinas was taken at the Lee Monument in the midst...
‘I knew it was something special’: Ballerinas and photojournalist reflect one year after viral photo
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August