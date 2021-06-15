‘It means everything to me’: Henrico schools hold in-person graduations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - This week, thousands of Henrico County high school students will receive their diplomas at Richmond Raceway as part of the district’s in-person graduation ceremonies.

On Tuesday, graduates from Henrico High School, Highland Springs High, and Varina High School filled Richmond Raceway to celebrate their accomplishments with their families in the stands.

Jayla Bullock followed in her grandmother’s footsteps and graduated from Highland Springs High School. Bullock says walking across the stage is an unforgettable moment.

“I’m excited to be graduated,” Bullock said. “It’s been a long four years, especially with the pandemic and everything. School shutting down. It was a lot.”

Bullock joins hundreds of her classmates and other seniors from Henrico County who received their diplomas on Tuesday.

“It represents like an ending for us,” Taylor White, a graduate of Henrico High School, said. “Closing out a chapter and beginning a new one.”

Throughout the week, Henrico County Public Schools is holding several in-person graduation ceremonies, a moment students didn’t believe would become reality amid the pandemic.

“We didn’t really know if it was going to be virtual or if it was going to be in person,” said Samuel Nance, a graduate of Henrico High School. “I, for one, am pretty glad that it was in person and I got to see everyone walk across the stage.”

In light of Virginia’s ease in COVID restrictions, Henrico schools also updated their graduation plans.

Masks were not required for those attending the ceremony but encouraged for those not vaccinated.

Each graduate was also able to bring up to eight guests instead of four. Attendees were also not required to be physically distanced or sit with their groups in pods.

A time filled with excitement as Bullock and other graduates celebrate their milestone together and in person.

“It meant everything to me to be able to sit with everybody instead of driving in a car or doing it virtually,” Bullock said. “It meant more that I could walk across the stage, shake people’s hands.”

The remaining six graduation ceremonies will be held between Wednesday and Thursday at Richmond Raceway.

