‘It’s helpful’: GRTC continues ‘Zero Fare’ operations for another year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riders who use the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) will have free rides for the next year.

On Tuesday, the GRTC Board of Directors approved a measure to allow “Zero Fare Operations” to continue through June 30, 2022.

“That’s fine by me,” one rider said.

“I catch two buses to work,” said Julia Boone, a GRTC rider.

Boone has her license, but chooses to use public transportation as a way to cut down on costs. That has been especially important since fares were suspended last year.

Since March 19, 2020 the company has not charged riders for trips to ride local routes, Pulse, Express Bus and CARE/Paratransit vans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[It was] in response to public health measures and in the interest of economically distressed communities who rely on public transit services to reach jobs, food, healthcare, and other critical community resources,” a press release said.

“It’s helpful because it’s free,” Boone said.

That help will continue through June 30, 2022.

“It will help a lot to those of us who weren’t born with a silver spoon in our mouths and can’t afford using 1/3 of our income to pay for bus fare,” said Lola Hunter, who supports the suspended fares.

Tuesday’s move comes as GRTC’s annual operating and capital expenditures for FY2022 are expected to reach nearly $100 million, including $5.8 million in projected fare collection costs which enabled Zero Fare operations from Federal relief money.

“It costs money to collect money,” said GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace. “We also have to take into account what we have to pay out to our fare collection staff, to the technology, to the maintenance to each of those fare boxes and at the Pulse stations.”

Now with that cost covered through federal funds, the company will focus on increasing ridership, which in turn, could result in more money from the state and local partners.

“The more people who ride, the more money we get from annual funds that can support our operations and ensure we can deliver the service that our community needs,” Pace said.

In 2020 bus ridership declined across the nation; that impact was also felt in metro-Richmond, but not as significantly as in other areas.

“GRTC local ridership drops were modest by comparison and are already approaching pre-COVID levels,” said GRTC CEO Julie Timm.

Timm credits the “ridership rebound” to three areas:

The strength of the 2018 network redesign connecting essential workers to jobs

The extensive COVID protective measures enacted early and throughout the pandemic to protect staff and riders

The ongoing commitment to Zero Fare operations to protect the health and financial stability of our riders

“GRTC’s focus on connecting people to essential resources resulted in higher sustained ridership,” Timm added. “Higher ridership translates into increased Federal and State formula funding and creates a positive feedback loop for GRTC to improve and grow the region’s mobility network.”

Meanwhile, a 2019 passenger survey showed a significant number of low-income families utilize the transportation system.

“GRTC is a jobs bus,” Pace said. “We connect people from their homes to their places of employment and back and forth. We know that is why our services have been so critical.”

In FY2019, before the pandemic, GRTC received $6.8 million in fare revenue directly from riders; the company spent $1.6 million in fare collections.

“Of the $5.2 million in fare box revenue, approximately $5 million was paid primarily by low-income riders (pre-COVID, 54% of GRTC riders reported annual household incomes under $25,000 and another 25% under $50,000) using day passes or single ride cash fares on local bus routes,” Pace said.

Meanwhile, other new operational costs in the budget include labor for cleaning the fleet along with those items needed. Those cleanliness measures, which changed as a result of the pandemic, will continue moving forward.

“We now do 100% of our fleet every single night before they go back into service again the next day,” Pace said. “I think everyone has benefited from a cleaner bus.”

Additionally, due to the Federal TSA mandate, riders will be required to keep masks on while aboard the bus; this includes fully vaccinated individuals.

