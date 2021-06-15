Fourth of July celebrations in Central Virginia

(WWBT) - With COVID-19 restrictions now being lifted in Virginia, events that were canceled are once again returning this summer.

Chesterfield

Fourth of July Celebration presented by Virginia Credit Union

Chesterfield County will be hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration with fireworks and live music at the fairgrounds.

The event is free and will feature live music by The Deloreans, which is a seasoned showband that covers the most memorable artists and nostalgic songs of the 1980s. The performance will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark. More details, HERE.

Henrico

Red, White and Lights 2021

The annual event returns but with a new location at Meadow Farm.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the event will feature live music, food trucks and a laser light show. For more details, click here.

CarMax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Free admission to the garden includes exhibits, including M&T Bank RESTORE: The Healing Power of Nature.

No tickets are needed and it is free admission all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, click here.

Petersburg

Independence Day Celebration at Pamplin Historical Park

There will be multiple programs throughout the day, including the chance to meet George Washington, hear from a Doughboy about WWI, participate in games and take part in a cannon fire salute.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. All activities are included in park admission. For more information, click here.

