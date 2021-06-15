Forecast: Dry with pleasantly Low humidity for the next few days

GORGEOUS June weather before heat returns Friday

By Andrew Freiden | June 15, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 4:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gorgeous weather is ahead for the next several days with low humidity and comfortable temperatures!

TUESDAY: After a pre dawn shower or thundershower, Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Late Day storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FIRST ALERT for Next Tuesday. Watching POTENTIAL heavy rain and wind from a remnant tropical Low that’s now still in the Gulf.

