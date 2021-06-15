Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Beautiful weather through the work week

Comfortably cool mornings and warm afternoons
By Megan Wise
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weather is ahead for the next several days with low humidity and comfortable temperatures!

TUESDAY EVENING: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant.! Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FIRST ALERT for Next Monday/Tuesday. Watching POTENTIAL heavy rain and wind from a remnant tropical low that’s currently still in the Gulf.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, late day rain and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

