Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

COVID-19 healthcare worker uses dead patient’s bank card to buy vending machine snacks

Ayesha Basharat was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18...
Ayesha Basharat was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months, according to the police department.(West Midlands Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM England (Gray News) - A healthcare assistant working on a COVID-19 ward pleaded guilty in court earlier this month to using a dead patient’s bank card to buy snacks from a hospital vending machine.

According to the West Midlands Police Department, Ayesha Basharat took an 83-year-old woman’s card after she died at Heartlands Hospital Jan. 24.

Police say Basharat used the stolen bank card just 17 minutes after the patient died. Basharat was arrested Jan. 28 when she tried to use the card at the hospital again during her shift.

The hospital worker used the bank card to buy snacks from a vending machine.
The hospital worker used the bank card to buy snacks from a vending machine.(West Midlands Police Department)

The healthcare worker initially told police she found the card on the floor and it got “muddled up” with her own card.

Basharat admitted in court last week to theft and fraud by false representation. She was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months, according to the police department.

“This was an abhorrent breach of trust and distressing for the victim’s family,” said investigating officer DC Andrew Snowdon. “They were having to come to terms with the death of a loved one from Covid when they found the bank card missing – and then of course the realization that the card was taken by someone who should have been caring for her.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association publicly endorsed the Urban One...
City Council approves operator, site for ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond
Charles Richardson, IV.
Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle
Police: Death investigation underway in Petersburg
Ollie Lankford
Police: Man charged in stabbing that killed one, injured another in Prince George County
Deandre Alston
Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Latest News

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Military defends Jan. 6 response as House steps up probes
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists tamp down race controversy, await election
Thousands of Henrico seniors will walk across the stage at Richmond Raceway this week to...
‘It means everything to me’: Henrico schools hold in-person graduations
A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
Richmond police vehicle
Man dies of injuries at hospital following shooting