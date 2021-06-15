Healthcare Pros
Community leaders slated to attend Juneteenth jubilee in Richmond

Juneteenth is Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Juneteenth is Saturday, June 19, 2021.
By Hannah Eason
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Local residents are encouraged to join politicians, local organizations and fellow Richmonders for a Juneteenth jubilee celebration on Saturday.

The “Love and Legacy” celebration will feature food truck vendors, children’s activities, music, dance and other entertainment. There will also be resources available for improving communities, education equity, finances, behavioral health and healthcare equity. Resources regarding voter’s rights and restoration, and criminal justice reform, will also be available.

Prominent elected officials — including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; and Richmond City Councilmember Stephanie Lynch — are expected to attend and speak at the celebration.

The event is organized by Sherri Robinson, the owner of ShowLove LLC and host of last year’s “Conversations at the Monument.” She said she was motivated to plan the event to provide a place to heal, inspire and feel safe after the COVID-19 pandemic and death of George Floyd.

“I was inspired to create a Juneteenth Jubilee Holiday Event to celebrate the life of African American History purposely to give elected officials, community organizations, and residents a positive platform to engage in the enjoyment of food, fun, and entertainment,” Robinson said.

The celebration will be held at Fountain Lake in Byrd Park at 600 South Arthur Ashe Boulevard on June 19 from 2-6 p.m.

