Chesterfield County Budget & Management Department to discuss funds from American Rescue Plan Act

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Budget & Management Department will be discussing funds that come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

After a short presentation, residents will be able to ask questions.

The discussion will be live-streamed on the Chesterfield County Facebook page.

For those who will not be able to tune into the meeting, residents will be able to comment during the Board of Supervisors meeting on June 23.

