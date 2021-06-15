Healthcare Pros
Cannonball discovered at Virginia construction site

A cannonball was found during a major construction project in Virginia.
A cannonball was found during a major construction project in Virginia.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - A cannonball was found during a major construction project in Virginia.

Virginia State Police said the cannonball was found on Monday at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel construction site.

The Hampton Fire Department and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Joint Base Langley-Eustis took a look at it and deemed it safe.

Virginia is full of history and sometimes it just pops up during a major construction project. Yesterday, at the Hampton...

Posted by Virginia State Police on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

