Beacon Theatre announces calendar of shows
Updated: 1 hours ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Beacon Theatre is ready to welcome back full crowds to shows this year!
With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the historic theatre in Hopewll will be operating at full capacity.
Here is a full list of shows that have been announced so far:
2021 Shows
- 6/18 (Fri) Orleans
- 6/19 (Sat) For Those About To Rock (AC/DC Tribute) + Get Trick’d (Cheap Trick Tribute)
- 6/24 (Th) Corey Smith (Solo-Acoustic)
- 7/9 (Fri) Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
- 7/10 (Sat) The Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston
- 7/16 (Fri) Kashmir The Live Led Zeppelin Show
- 7/17 (Sat) Red NOT Chili Peppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute) + Deja Foo (Foo Fighters Tribute)
- 7/18 (Sun) Jackyl
- 7/21 (Wed) Yachtley Crew
- 7/22 (Thu) Draw The Line (Aerosmith Tribute)
- 7/23 (Fri) On The Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute
- 7/24 (Sat) Exile
- 7/27 (Tue) Leonid & Friends (Chicago Tribute)
- 7/31 (Sat) KIX + The Roadducks
- 8/6 (Fri) Trial By Fire - Tribute To Journey
- 8/7 (Sat) Masters of Motown
- 8/8 (Sun) Live Dead ’69 (Grateful Dead Tribute)
- 8/12 (Thu) Mark Chesnutt + Faron Hamblin
- 8/14 (Sat) Old Dominion Barn Dance + The Malpass Brothers (2 Shows)
- 8/20 (Fri) Pure Prairie League
- 8/21 (Sat) Almost Queen (A Tribute To Queen)
- 8/22 (Sun) Todd Snider
- 8/27 (Fri) Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
- 8/28 (Sat) Ronnie Milsap
- 9/10 (Fri) Nightrain - The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience
- 9/17 (Fri) John Kay
- 10/16 (Sat) .38 Special
- 10/17 (Sun) Rodney Crowell Trio + Faron Hamblin
- 10/23 (Sat) Old Dominion Barn Dance + Gene Watson
- 10/24 (Sun) Old Dominion Barn Dance + Gene Watson
- 10/31 (Sun) Last In Line
- 11/6 (Sat) Tab Benoit
- 11/7 (Sun) Gin Blossoms
- 11/18 (Thu) Tracy Lawrence + Faron Hamblin
- 11/20 (Sat) John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band
- 11/24 (Wed) The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza Vol. 2
- 12/5 (Sun) The Old Dominion Barn Dance + Wilson Fairchild
- 12/17 (Fri) Get The Led Out (Led Zeppelin Tribute)
2022 Shows
- 2/19 (Sat) The Machine Performs Pink Floyd
- 3/18 (Fri) Bruce In The USA (Bruce Springsteen Tribute)
- 4/20 (Wed) Illusionist Rick Thomas
Additional concerts will be announced in the future.
For more information and tickets, click here.
