Beacon Theatre announces calendar of shows

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Beacon Theatre is ready to welcome back full crowds to shows this year!

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the historic theatre in Hopewll will be operating at full capacity.

Here is a full list of shows that have been announced so far:

2021 Shows

6/18 (Fri) Orleans

6/19 (Sat) For Those About To Rock (AC/DC Tribute) + Get Trick’d (Cheap Trick Tribute)

6/24 (Th) Corey Smith (Solo-Acoustic)

7/9 (Fri) Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

7/10 (Sat) The Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston

7/16 (Fri) Kashmir The Live Led Zeppelin Show

7/17 (Sat) Red NOT Chili Peppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute) + Deja Foo (Foo Fighters Tribute)

7/18 (Sun) Jackyl

7/21 (Wed) Yachtley Crew

7/22 (Thu) Draw The Line (Aerosmith Tribute)

7/23 (Fri) On The Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

7/24 (Sat) Exile

7/27 (Tue) Leonid & Friends (Chicago Tribute)

7/31 (Sat) KIX + The Roadducks

8/6 (Fri) Trial By Fire - Tribute To Journey

8/7 (Sat) Masters of Motown

8/8 (Sun) Live Dead ’69 (Grateful Dead Tribute)

8/12 (Thu) Mark Chesnutt + Faron Hamblin

8/14 (Sat) Old Dominion Barn Dance + The Malpass Brothers (2 Shows)

8/20 (Fri) Pure Prairie League

8/21 (Sat) Almost Queen (A Tribute To Queen)

8/22 (Sun) Todd Snider

8/27 (Fri) Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

8/28 (Sat) Ronnie Milsap

9/10 (Fri) Nightrain - The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience

9/17 (Fri) John Kay

10/16 (Sat) .38 Special

10/17 (Sun) Rodney Crowell Trio + Faron Hamblin

10/23 (Sat) Old Dominion Barn Dance + Gene Watson

10/24 (Sun) Old Dominion Barn Dance + Gene Watson

10/31 (Sun) Last In Line

11/6 (Sat) Tab Benoit

11/7 (Sun) Gin Blossoms

11/18 (Thu) Tracy Lawrence + Faron Hamblin

11/20 (Sat) John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band

11/24 (Wed) The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza Vol. 2

12/5 (Sun) The Old Dominion Barn Dance + Wilson Fairchild

12/17 (Fri) Get The Led Out (Led Zeppelin Tribute)

2022 Shows

2/19 (Sat) The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

3/18 (Fri) Bruce In The USA (Bruce Springsteen Tribute)

4/20 (Wed) Illusionist Rick Thomas

Additional concerts will be announced in the future.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.