$12B headed to minority and women-owned businesses

Sen. Mark Warner (FILE)
Sen. Mark Warner (FILE)(WDBJ7)
By Andrew Webb
Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Federal funding is headed to minority and women-owned businesses.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner helped write the bill that will provide $12 billion to low-income and minority communities.

Warner says the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately affected minority-owned businesses and now its time to build them back up.

“This is the first time in a long time the federal government is literally putting its money where its mouth is in terms of support for minority businesses, women-owned businesses, businesses that have not had a fair shake,” the senator said.

This money is in part of the most recent COVID-19 Relief Bill passed in December 2020.

