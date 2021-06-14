UVA punches ticket to College World Series

COLUMBIA, SC (WWBT) - Despite having its back against the wall for the entire NCAA Tournament, Virginia is still standing and advancing.
Kyle Teel’s go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning gave the Cavaliers the lead and powered UVA past Dallas Baptist, 5-2, in Game Three of their NCAA Super Regional series on Monday afternoon. The victory earns Brian O’Connor and company a berth in the College World Series.
The grand slam was Virginia’s first in NCAA Tournament history.
Jackson Glenn’s home run in the third inning put the Wahoos in an early 2-0 hole, but Nic Kent got one of the runs back on a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth. That’s how the score would remain until the seventh frame when Teel provided the rest of the offense.
That was preceded by a defensive gem in the outfield to lead off the top of the seventh. Chris Newell’s leaping catch in center field robbed a home run off the bat of Dallas Baptist’s Andres Sosa, keeping the score at 2-1.
Matt Wyatt pitched the final 5.2 innings, giving up just two hits and striking out eight batters. Kent, Newell and Jake Gelof each had multi-hit games for Virginia.
With the victory, UVA heads to the College World Series for the fifth time in program history, all since 2009. The Cavaliers also improve to 6-0 in elimination games during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Virginia will open up its World Series schedule on Saturday against Tennessee in Omaha.
