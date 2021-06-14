Time to review your credit cards post-pandemic

(WWBT) - We all love a good rewards credit card, but are we no longer really getting its benefits?
It might be time to make sure your card matches up with how you are spending your money now.
Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, says pull up your credit card statements and go over your spending and rewards.
”You might have used a travel rewards card and that was a great fit for you. But now if you’re spending more time at home, you might want a card that rewards you for grocery shopping for example...for ordering takeout all sorts of things that you’re doing now that you might continue for doing longer,” said Palmer.
She adds that it’s also OK to switch. She says what you don’t want to do is put unnecessary spending on a new card just to chase the rewards.
You want to make sure you don’t have a balance on that card each month. That way, when you cash in the reward, you’re really earning it and not losing it to interest you pay each month.
