Suspect, vehicle sought after damaging utility pole in Colonial Heights hit-and-run
hit and run (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 14, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 8:59 AM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that damaged a utility pole in Colonial Heights is being sought by police.

On May 30, around 8:45 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north in the 500 block of the Boulevard when it ran off the roadway and onto the sidewalk.

On May 30, around 8:45 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north in the 500 block of the Boulevard when it ran off the roadway and onto the sidewalk. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

The vehicle struck and destroyed a utility pole which caused $2,500 in damage.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was last seen traveling north on the Boulevard. The vehicle is believed to be a white Chrysler 200 or 300, or possibly a white Dodge Avenger.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

