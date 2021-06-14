Suspect, vehicle sought after damaging utility pole in Colonial Heights hit-and-run

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that damaged a utility pole in Colonial Heights is being sought by police.
On May 30, around 8:45 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north in the 500 block of the Boulevard when it ran off the roadway and onto the sidewalk.
The vehicle struck and destroyed a utility pole which caused $2,500 in damage.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was last seen traveling north on the Boulevard. The vehicle is believed to be a white Chrysler 200 or 300, or possibly a white Dodge Avenger.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
