Police: Man charged in stabbing that killed one, injured another in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect has been arrested after a stabbing that killed a man and seriously injured a woman in Prince George County.
On June 13 at 9:47 pm, Prince George County Police responded to Baymont Inn, located at 5380 Oaklawn Blvd., for the report of a stabbing in progress.
After arriving on the scene, officers found a man and a woman with several stab wounds.
Willie Walden Jr., 45, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was taken to Southside Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say Ollie Lankford Jr., 67, of Baltimore, Maryland has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding. Lankford is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.