Police investigating stolen vehicle in Church Hill neighborhood
Police are on scene on O Street and North 26th Street in Church Hill. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 14, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 5:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are responding to the scene of a stolen vehicle in a Church Hill neighborhood.

Police are on scene on O Street and North 26th Street in Church Hill.

Officers received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Approximately 10 minutes later, a call came in about a shooting in the same location. However dispatchers say a shooting did not take place.

Three cars could be seen with significant damage, with one of the cars being in a yard.

This is a developing story.

