Police investigating stolen vehicle in Church Hill neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are responding to the scene of a stolen vehicle in a Church Hill neighborhood.
Police are on scene on O Street and North 26th Street in Church Hill.
Officers received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Approximately 10 minutes later, a call came in about a shooting in the same location. However dispatchers say a shooting did not take place.
Three cars could be seen with significant damage, with one of the cars being in a yard.
This is a developing story.
