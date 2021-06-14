Planning for childcare key if re-entering the workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three million women left the workforce over the last year. If you’re thinking about re-joining, switching careers or if you’ve been working from home and you’re going to go back into the office, you need to start planning now.
Cherry Dale a Financial Coach with the Virginia Credit Union, says it’s important to go over your budget and start researching options.
“Whether that’s daycare or a nanny or getting family support, it’s really important to start planning what that looks like now. That way when you get that job offer you don’t have to go into stress mode about what’s going to happen with your child,” Dale said.
That way you know that you’ve got somebody or you have a loving and secure place lined up. And there is help to make childcare affordable-- you may just have to go online and apply. Check to see if qualify here.
The Cares Act expanded benefits for Child Subsidy Programs.
