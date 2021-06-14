Patrick Henry product Hughes honored as nation’s top collegiate sportscaster

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Every now and then, a person showcases their talents to the point where people say that they were born to perform their craft. One Hanover County native has that trait when it comes to using his voice for storytelling.
“When I would play Madden, I would mute the TV and call the game,” Evan Hughes recalled.
Whether it was video games or begging for the chance to get behind the microphone at a youth softball tournament, broadcasting and relaying information has always been a natural fit for Hughes. The Patrick Henry product remembered asking tournament directors to do public address work during his younger sister’s softball events.
“I wanted to find the tournament director and get on the mic and introduce everybody,” he said. “That’s kind of how I got into it.”
His passion only grew from there. Hughes’ voice dominated the airwaves during his high school tenure, broadcasting sporting events and starting his own radio program, Patriots Talk Live. He even got the chance to hop into the booth during a Richmond Flying Squirrels game. It was during that time period when he met Jon Laaser, former Squirrels’ director of broadcasting and current voice of the Hokies.
“I met him when he was very young, but he was also very ambitious,” Laaser remembered. “He was setting up podcasts and a broadcast network for his high school games and things that, quite frankly, I wouldn’t have even fathomed to do when I was his age.”
“I think when I was at Patrick Henry, I didn’t know if I could make a living out of it, but I knew that I absolutely loved this field and I wanted to pursue it when I got to college,” added Hughes.
Virginia Tech was Evan’s college choice and he flourished in the Hokies’ communications program under the guidance of Bill Roth and Andrew Allegretta, two former Tech broadcasters themselves, along with Laaser, who calls Hughes the program’s first “five-star recruit.”
“He realized that he was not the total package. He had the total package of potential, but he didn’t have it in terms of experience and relationships and stylistically,” Laaser explained. “He just wanted to soak it up.”
“I think it’s bringing warmth and having energy on the air,” Hughes said. “If you’re having a good time, then they’re having a good time watching or listening.”
Hughes just received his degree from Virginia Tech, but that’s not the only thing he’s adding to his shelf. He was named the 2021 Jim Nantz Award winner, which goes to the best collegiate sportscaster in the nation- the Heisman Trophy of broadcasting.
“It was really humbling to win the award for Virginia Tech, it was humbling to win for our sports analytics program,” Hughes said. “Even though my name’s on it, I feel like this is a team trophy that we just brought home here to Virginia Tech.”
“To have a Virginia Tech student win it is just massive because you can already see the recruits that are coming in, and I do say recruits, they’re recruiting talent,” said Laaser. “We have yet to see the ripple effect of this, but I think it will be huge.”
So will a kid from Patrick Henry end up being the next Jim Nantz, Joe Buck or Mike Tirico? Those who have worked closely with him say the sky is the limit.
“I’m not saying he’s going to be any of those guys. I think he has the potential to and I think he personality is that,” noted Laaser. “It will be very fun for us to see over the next number of years and also to mentor him on some of those choices.”
Hughes was the first Virginia Tech student to win the Jim Nantz Award.
