News to Know for June 14: City council to vote on casino; Financial bill signing; City center public input

Today will be mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms possible.
Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
Several roadways in the Northern Neck closed due to flooding.
NBC12 Meteorologist Megan Wise said the Northern Neck saw the most rain on Friday with Montross getting over 6 inches of rain.
Officials are reminding people not to attempt to go through a flooded roadway because they don’t know how deep it is.
VDOT reported Saturday morning most roads in the area have reopened.
Chesterfield police arrested on Sunday a 43-year-old man in connection to a shooting in the county.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Deauville Road on Sunday afternoon for reports of a shooting, per a release from Chesterfield County police.
There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital but expected to survive. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Chesterfield resident Glen Hardy was arrested on Sunday in connection to the shooting. Police say he’s been charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
A 27-year-old man who was found dead under the Route 288 flyover has been connected to an abandoned Cadillac in the travel lanes of the flyover from Route 288 to Interstate 64 at 2:39 a.m. on Saturday.
The vehicle was damaged from running off of the road and hitting a median wall, but no one was found near the car.
Later on June 12 at 11:43 p.m., state troopers found a man’s body in thick brush under the flyover.
The man was identified as Devin M. Dickerson, a 27-year-old from Charlottesville. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma, and the medical examiner will perform an autopsy and exam.
The City of Richmond is set to vote on ONE Casino + Resort project. This decision will finalize the city’s plans for the operator of the casino and its location.
Upwards of 1,300 people are expected to be employed by the casino, and bring in roughly $560 million in tax revenue to the city in the span of a decade.
If passed by the city council, ONE Casino + Resort will then go before the Lottery Board for pre-certification.
The city council would also have to separately approve a community host agreement with the operator.
Marijuana legalization is coming to Virginia, but universities in the state aren’t following suit. Virginia Tech recently updated its student code of contact to make clear that marijuana is still banned on campus even after July 1, when Virginia’s new legalization law takes effect.
The Blacksburg school is the first in the state to revise its code of conduct in response to legalization.
Some schools say their codes of contact need no update because they clearly ban the drug.
Other schools say they are reviewing whether changes are necessary.
Gov. Northam is set to sign a financial bill that will extend state-led financial assistance programs to any student who meets the criteria for in-state tuition regardless of citizenship or immigration status.
The governor will be signing the bill at Marymount University at 11 a.m. on June 14.
This law will go into effect on August 1st.
The City of Richmond is seeking public comment on a redevelopment plan for a section of Downtown.
The plan will redevelop a segment of Downtown Richmond from East Franklin Street to East Leigh Street, and from North 10th Street to North 5th Streets.
The full “City Center Small Area Plan” can be viewed at this link.
The presentation given to the city’s planning commission on June 7 can be viewed here.
