New vaccination and free immunization center opens in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Monday, Rockwood Vaccination Center was opened by the Virginia Department of Health’s Chesterfield Health District at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.
“We are excited to offer this new opportunity to offer the COVID-19 vaccine four days a week at the Rockwood Shopping Center,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of Chesterfield Health District. “We want to provide flexible opportunities for those in our health district to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.
The fixed vaccination center, which is located in a former Big Lots store in the Rockwood Shopping Center, will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older. Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for people 18 or older.
The Rockwood Vaccination Center will serve as a free adolescent immunization clinic for rising seventh through 12th graders on Mondays from 3 to 7 p.m. Tdap, Meningococcal and HPV vaccines will be offered at the clinic. All adolescents must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have their immunization records. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered to adolescents 12 and older on Monday.
“We have shifted our health department operations toward providing the vaccine to populations who have traditionally had less access to health care,” Dr. Samuel said. “The Rockwood Vaccination Center gives us that opportunity, but it’s certainly open to anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. We also hope to use it to provide access to other vaccines in an effort to help parents and students prepare for the upcoming school year.”
