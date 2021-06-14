Monday Forecast: Hot and humid with a few isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next seven days will be drier than the last seven days with mostly sunny skies and only a low chance for a shower or storm on Monday.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%) A storm could turn strong to severe in a few spots. Please be alert.
FIRST ALERT: Low humidity leads to high comfort Tuesday-Thursday!
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
