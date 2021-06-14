Monday Forecast: Hot and humid with a few isolated storms

Comfortable with Low Humidity Tuesday-Thursday

Monday Forecast: Hot and humid with a few isolated storms
By Andrew Freiden | June 14, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 12:14 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next seven days will be drier than the last seven days with mostly sunny skies and only a low chance for a shower or storm on Monday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%) A storm could turn strong to severe in a few spots. Please be alert.

FIRST ALERT: Low humidity leads to high comfort Tuesday-Thursday!

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.