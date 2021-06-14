Man charged in crash involving stolen vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man is facing multiple charges following a crash involving a stolen vehicle.
On Sunday, police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of Williamsburg Road for the report of a stolen vehicle.
Officers also received reports of shots being fired from the stolen vehicle but said no one was injured.
Around 10:37 p.m., officers were then called to the intersection of 26th and O streets for a crash involving the stolen vehicle.
Police said the stolen vehicle struck an SUV with two men inside. Officers said the two were taken to the hospital, one of which had life-threatening injuries.
Officers said they saw a man at the scene who was holding a firearm. He then ran on foot before being captured by officers.
Charles Richardson, IV, 31, of Richmond, is charged with grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place and reckless handling of a firearm. Police said additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Officer Michalak at (804) 646-3602 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
