L.O.L. Surprise!™ to host hologram concert tour at Dominion Energy Center in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - L.O.L. Surprise!™ will be hosting their hologram concert tour, called “Live – Calling All B.B’s”, at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond.
The show will feature fan favorites such as:
- Lady Diva
- Royal Bee
- Neonlicious
- Swag
Tickets go on sale starting June 15 at 10 a.m. to June 17 at 10 p.m.
The show will be held at Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 31.
