“I am just in a place of gratitude:” Richmond Times Dispatch columnist awarded Pulitzer Prize

“Those of us who were here, know Richmond has been changing or striving to change, there is still an awful lot of work to do, but that doesn’t necessarily translate on the outside. The protests and the protestors shine a different kind of light on Richmond, as a place where there are vigorous conversations about social justice and how to achieve it. Our coverage reflected that,” he explained. “The newspaper of massive resistance, the newspaper that sold slave ads, the newspaper that for so long was viewed as part of the problem in a racist city, was writing the first draft of history as our city tried to transform itself. My columns were only a part of that coverage.”