Chief Smith gives pre-summer report on crime trend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chief Gerald Smith discussed the crime rates for the first part of the year Monday morning during a press conference.
PREVIEW:
The report could include the tragic shooting of five people at an apartment complex in south Richmond that left a mother and her young baby dead, along with a string of shootings on city streets in early April that killed a VCU student and a Henrico High School student.
Chief Smith will also talk about several RPD initiatives to help keep citizens safe as more of the community reopens.
The presentation took place at 10 a.m. - Check back later for an update to this story.
