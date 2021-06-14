AAA hosting mobile TSA pre-check pop-ups to help with TSA shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As travel increases, so does the wait at the airport. A nationwide shortage of TSA workers is part of the blame.
AAA is recommending that you sign up for TSA pre-check to avoid the summer travel rush.
“It just makes your life some much simpler,” said AAA retail store manager, Kathy Williams. “If you spend this 5-10 minutes here, it will probably save you anywhere to 30 minutes to an hour depending on the busier airport you travel to.”
Currently, with the TSA shortage, airlines are telling people to arrive at the airport 90 minutes to 2 hours before their scheduled flight, but Kathy Williams said they’re doing what they can to get to make the check-in process painless.
“Everyone is ready to travel and they’re willing to do anything they can to make this process easier, so this TSA is the first step,” said Williams.
To sign up, you can either do a walk-up or go online to AAA’s website to schedule an appointment. Then you show up at one of the events, like the one Monday in Chesterfield, with your ID.
“All you need is your passport and $85. If you don’t have a passport, then you have to bring proof of identification such as a birth certificate,” said Williams.
“I got here for my appointment and it really only took five minutes to wait...once I was in there,” said Jake Johnston.
This was Johnston’s first time signing up. He says he plans on traveling more frequently this summer, so he doesn’t want to get caught in those long lines and potentially miss his flight.
“It’s going to make the process a lot easier whenever I do have to fly,” said Johnston.
AAA members and the general public must pre-schedule appointments and pre-register to participate at these locations:
- AAA Swift Creek Car Care Insurance Travel Center, 13732 Hull Street Road, Midlothian VA 23112 Monday, June 14th- Thursday June 17th, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. ALL APPOINTMENTS NOW FULL but WALKS ARE VA
- AAA Chesterfield Car Care Insurance Travel Center, 11261 Mall Ct, North Chesterfield VA 23235 Monday, June 21st – Thursday, June 24th 9 a.m. -12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, June 25th, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. APPOINTMENTS STILL AVAILABLE
- AAA Fairfax, 4100 Monument Corner Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030 Monday, June 28 - Thursday, July 1, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. APPOINTMENTS STILL AVAILABLE
