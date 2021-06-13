Virtual Richmond job fair slated for June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond job-seekers are welcome to join a virtual career fair slated for June 23.
JobFairX is hosting a virtual fair with more than 25 employers, including Archer Daniels Midland, Prudential Financial, Centene and more.
Applicants can upload resumes after registering and employers will have access to it. Companies can screen resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit chat sessions and schedule interviews.
Register for the event, which is running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at this link.
Businesses interested in joining the fair can call Scott Lobenberg at 702-269-0808 or email scott@hirex.us.
