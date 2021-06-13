Police locate deceased driver in brush after crash abandoned on I-288

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 27-year-old man who was found dead under Interstate 288 has been connected to an abandoned Cadillac on the road above, according to a release from Virginia State Police.
Police say an abandoned 2005 Cadillac sedan was found in the travel lanes of the flyover from I-288 to Interstate 64 at 2:39 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicle was damaged from running off of the road and hitting a median wall, but no one was found near the car.
Later on June 12 at 11:43 p.m., state troopers found a man’s body in thick brush under the flyover.
The man was identified as Devin M. Dickerson, a 27-year-old from Charlottesville. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma, and the medical examiner will perform an autopsy and exam.
Anyone with additional information regarding this death is asked to contact Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or 804-609-5656. Anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the vehicle or saw anything out of the ordinary could help detectives.
This is a developing story.
