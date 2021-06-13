Petersburg High School hosting vax clinic for students aged 12 and up

Petersburg High School (Source: NBC12)
By Hannah Eason | June 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 10:42 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Students over the age of 12 can receive a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an upcoming clinic at Petersburg High School.

The Crimson Clinic and Petersburg High School will host the clinic on June 24 from 12-2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary, but anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A consent form must be completed as well. Forms will be available at the clinic.

