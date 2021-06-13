Northam to sign legislation expanding state financial aid

Northam to sign legislation expanding state financial aid
By Hannah Eason | June 13, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 11:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign legislation expanding eligibility for state financial aid during a ceremony on Monday.

Northam will sign House Bill 2123 and the coinciding Senate Bill 1387. The identical bills extend state-led financial assistance programs to any student who meets the criteria for in-state tuition. This includes all in-state students regardless of citizenship or immigration status.

The bills extend the assistance to students at community colleges or a public institution for higher education.

HB 2123 was patroned by Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington. Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, patroned SB 1387.

The ceremony will take place at the Emerson G. Reinsch Library Auditorium at Marymount University in Arlington. The event is slated for 11:30 a.m.

