Northam to sign legislation expanding state financial aid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign legislation expanding eligibility for state financial aid during a ceremony on Monday.
Northam will sign House Bill 2123 and the coinciding Senate Bill 1387. The identical bills extend state-led financial assistance programs to any student who meets the criteria for in-state tuition. This includes all in-state students regardless of citizenship or immigration status.
The bills extend the assistance to students at community colleges or a public institution for higher education.
The ceremony will take place at the Emerson G. Reinsch Library Auditorium at Marymount University in Arlington. The event is slated for 11:30 a.m.
