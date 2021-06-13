Goochland seeking volunteers devoted to keeping the county clean

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County is looking for volunteers devoted to anti-litter and recycling programs throughout the locality.
The Goochland Anti-Litter and Recycling Council, or GARC, is looking for new members who will promote and develop programs focused on keeping Goochland clean.
Members will be expected to attend quarterly meetings and will be involved in educational activities, contests, road and river clean ups, and special recycling events.
GARC is holding its next meeting on June 22 at 6 p.m. and interested parties are welcome to join. The meetings can be joined through this link.
For more information, contact Dwayne Jones at 657-2025 or email djones@goochlandva.us.
