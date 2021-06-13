Flying Squirrels hosting job fair for part-time positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are looking for part-timers to man food and beverage stations, ticketing and other areas at The Diamond’s home games.
The fair is slated for June 17 from 4-6 p.m. Those interested can enter the stadium through the main gates near Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Available positions:
- Concession stand cashiers
- Line cooks
- Cold prep cooks
- Fry cooks
- Food runners
- Dishwashers
- Stock crew
- Ticket sellers
Anyone interested in applying can fill out this form and email it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com.
The Flying Squirrels game schedule, including home games at 3001 Arthur Ashe Boulevard, can be found here.
