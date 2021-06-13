Flying Squirrels hosting job fair for part-time positions

June 1, 2021, marked the first night at the Diamond with no capacity or distancing restrictions in place. (Source: WWBT NBC12)
By Hannah Eason | June 13, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 10:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are looking for part-timers to man food and beverage stations, ticketing and other areas at The Diamond’s home games.

The fair is slated for June 17 from 4-6 p.m. Those interested can enter the stadium through the main gates near Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Available positions:

  • Concession stand cashiers
  • Line cooks
  • Cold prep cooks
  • Fry cooks
  • Food runners
  • Dishwashers
  • Stock crew
  • Ticket sellers

Anyone interested in applying can fill out this form and email it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com.

The Flying Squirrels game schedule, including home games at 3001 Arthur Ashe Boulevard, can be found here.

