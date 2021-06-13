Floss boss: dental student gets $10k to pursue invention

FILE-This dec. 25, 2006 file photo shows Princess Eugnie wearing braces on her teeth, Princess Eugenie, the granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate as members of the British Royal family attend the traditional Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham/pool) (Source: MATT DUNHAM)
By Associated Press | June 13, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 4:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A dental student at Virginia Commonwealth University has been awarded $10,000 by her school to develop a prototype for her invention to help those wearing braces floss between their teeth.

Student Christina Gordon first developed her idea for the Proxy-Flosser when she was 10 years old and looking for a better way to complete the tedious task.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that she didn’t think much else about her invention until she enrolled in dental school.

She said she was shocked to learn that a better product still hadn’t been invented, and she began making inquiries about whether her Proxy-Flosser was marketable.

She won $10,000 from VCU’s Innovation Gateway, which helps faculty and students commercialize their innovations.

