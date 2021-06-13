Chesterfield police arrest shooting suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police arrested on Sunday a 43-year-old man in connection to a shooting in the county.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Deauville Road on Sunday afternoon for reports of a shooting, per a release from Chesterfield County police. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital but expected to survive. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Chesterfield resident Glen Hardy was arrested on Sunday in connection to the shooting. Police say he’s been charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Hardy is being held with a secured bond at Chesterfield County Jail.
Police continue to investigate this incident, and anyone with additional information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.
