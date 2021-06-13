Central Va. firefighters respond to ammunition explosions within structure fire

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - Several fire crews in Central Virginia responded Sunday to a structure fire complicated by gunpowder and ammunition explosions.
Fire departments from Blackstone, Crewe and Burkeville responded to the 1300 block of Rocky Hill Road near Old Richmond Road for a structure fire shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department.
The metal building contained ammunition, gunpowder and vehicles, causing concern for fire crews as they battled the heavy smoke.
As ammunition was exploding, crews were also concerned the fire would spread to a nearby residence. Crews were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the home.
“Strong work by all involved to control the fire and keep it from spreading to the near by residence,” the post stated.
