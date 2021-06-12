Violins played by Jewish musicians during Holocaust make way to Richmond museums

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A touring exhibit that tells the stories of violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust is making its way to three Richmond museums.
The Virginia Holocaust Museum, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia will each showcase several violins from the exhibit for 12 weeks from Aug. 4 to Oct. 24.
Other violins will be used for concerts and educational events in the community, including a concert by the Richmond Symphony on Sept. 9 at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Ticket information be will posted here.
The exhibit of more than 60 violins coming to Richmond were recovered and restored by Amnon Weinstein, an Israeli violin shop owner and craftsman who lost 400 family members in the Holocaust.
“My father was determined to reclaim his lost heritage,” said his son, Avshalom “Avshi” Weinstein. “He started locating violins that were played by Jews in the camps and ghettos, painstakingly piecing them back together so they could be brought to life again on the concert stage and serve as a symbol of hope.”
More information on the exhibit can be found at this link.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.